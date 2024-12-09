Violinist Sarah Chang excited about long winter recital in Korea

From left: Violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde participate in a press conference on Monday in Seoul. (Credia) From left: Violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde participate in a press conference on Monday in Seoul. (Credia)

Violinist Sarah Chang, who will celebrate the 35th anniversary of her debut next month, is marking the occasion with a long winter recital in South Korea. She kicks off the 13-city tour on the day of her 43rd birthday, Tuesday, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, wrapping it up on Dec. 29 in Seoul. Bringing back her winter performances in South Korea after five years, Chang said she is delighted to once again enjoy the year-end festivities with Korean audiences. “For this tour, I’ll be visiting cities that I’ve never been to. I’m really excited to spend time together (with a Korean audience),” Chang told reporters during a press conference on Monday in Seoul. Asked at the press conference whether she’s worried about Korean audiences who are in the midst of great political turmoil, Chang said, “Regardless of what’s happening in the world, as a musician, I enjoy performing on stage. Once I stand on stage, everything gets simple and pure.” Julio Elizalde, an American pianist, arts administrator, educator and curator with whom Chang boasts more than 10 years of partnership, will accompany Chang on the stage with a program that will showcase their rare partnership.

From left: Violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde perform at a press conference on Monday in Seoul. (Credia) From left: Violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde perform at a press conference on Monday in Seoul. (Credia)