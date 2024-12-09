Seoul’s top diplomat urges restoration of global trust amid political turmoil

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul attends a meeting of Cabinet members at the government complex in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday called for diplomatic efforts to restore global trust amid the political turmoil sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3 martial law declaration, which has drawn widespread international condemnation as democratic backsliding.

"We must also be unremitting in our efforts to restore the trust of our partners and once again measure up to the expectations the international community has of Korea," Cho said during the senior staff meeting at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul.

"While this may take time, we must be steadfast and earnest as we devote our diplomatic efforts to rebuilding trust," Cho added, calling for greater efforts in multilateral diplomacy, including on the UN stage.

The meeting followed a day after Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, declared that Yoon would "no longer engage in state affairs, including diplomacy," as Yoon moves toward an "orderly early resignation." The specifics of this transition remain unclear.

Cho also highlighted that the Foreign Ministry "must communicate closely" with the US to ensure that the Korea-US alliance advances in an "unswerving and robust manner."

Cho spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Friday and met with US Ambassador Philip Goldberg on Thursday and Sunday, following the Biden administration’s public questioning of the legitimacy of Yoon’s martial law declaration, citing concerns over individual rights and liberties and issuing sharp criticism.

"All necessary measures must be taken to ensure smooth communication with the incoming US administration as well, while making preparations to address policy priorities and coordinate bilaterally with the new administration as it prepares to take office," Cho said, instructing the Foreign Ministry to gear up for the inauguration of Trump’s second term next January.

Cho underscored the importance of maintaining trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan, emphasizing the need to assess whether additional measures are required to ensure the smooth implementation of the Camp David agreements in other areas.

"We will also maintain necessary communication bilaterally with Japan, China and other key countries," Cho said.

Cho began the meeting by expressing his "profound sense of responsibility" as foreign minister and a Cabinet member for the situation that has transpired since Yoon's martial law decree.

Cho also offered his "sincere apologies not only to all of you at headquarters and at our overseas missions, but also to our retired colleagues and, most importantly, to the people of our nation."

Cho then urged Korean diplomats to approach their duties with unmatched determination, recognizing the gravity of the situation as global uncertainties deepen due to the war in Ukraine, North Korea’s troop deployments to Russia, and a growing polycrisis.

"It is precisely in such moments that we need to renew our resolve to make extra sure that our diplomacy leaves no room for error, even as we are deeply troubled by the recent events that have unfolded," Cho said.

The Foreign Ministry has engaged in communication with some individual embassies in South Korea regarding the political upheaval.

As part of these efforts, First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun met with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima on Monday to explain the recent domestic situation. He emphasized the government’s "firm determination to overcome the current challenges based on democratic procedures and the rule of law."

Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won also met Fang Kun, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Korea, on Monday. Chung explained the recent domestic situation and emphasized that the "Korean government's position on continuing to develop the strategic cooperative partnership with China remains unchanged."

"Both sides agreed to continue close communication and work together to ensure the sustained development of Korea-China relations," according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.