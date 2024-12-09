Military authority remains with President Yoon Suk Yeol: Defense Ministry

Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu speaks during a regular briefing at the ministry's headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol retains authority over the military, the Ministry of Defense confirmed Monday amid controversy over calls to exclude him from state affairs in the wake of his short-lived martial law declaration last week.

During a regular briefing, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said, “The authority over the military belongs to the president,” when asked about who currently holds military control.

When asked whether someone under criminal investigation for insurrection charges should hold such authority, Jeon replied, “Legally, the authority to control military belongs to the commander-in-chief.”

In South Korea's legal system, the constitution and related laws grant the president authority over the armed forces as the commander-in-chief.

The spokesperson also stated that there has been no change in the authority to declare martial law when asked who holds the power to declare it during wartime.

The ministry’s remarks come a day after ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon called for Yoon to be excluded from state affairs, holding him accountable for his recent martial law decree, calling for an orderly resignation.

“The public overwhelmingly believes President Yoon can no longer manage state affairs during his remaining term, and he should step down,” Han said in a statement released on early Sunday, adding “This shall apply even before his stepping down.”

When asked whether this exclusion extends to military authority, later in the day, Han responded, “I believe it does. It also includes diplomatic matters.”

During the Monday briefing, the Defense Ministry spokesperson stated that no measures regarding the suspension of duties for the commander of the Defense Intelligence Command have been considered yet. The commander’s personnel were reportedly deployed to the National Election Commission in Gwacheon after Yoon’s martial law declaration.

“We are verifying reports that those intelligence personnel were present at the scene,” said Jeon, adding that such measures would be considered if the individuals are formally identified as suspects.

Currently, five generals involved in Yoon's martial law decree have been suspended from duty, with Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung reportedly reassigned to the Armed Forces Welfare Agency, a unit primarily functioning as a support force rather than a combat unit.

Additionally, Jeon said the confirmation hearing process for Defense Minister nominee Choi Byung-hyuk was currently being prepared.