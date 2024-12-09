JYP USA vows all necessary action after VCHA member KG’s abrupt departure

VCHA (JYP Entertainment) VCHA (JYP Entertainment)

JYP USA, the US subsidiary of JYP Entertainment, announced Monday it would take strong action following the departure of VHCA member KG, who filed a lawsuit against the company alleging workplace mistreatment. The North American girl group debuted in January as a collaboration between Universal Music Group’s subsidiary Republic Records and JYP USA. “We deeply regret KG’s decision to file a lawsuit and make unilateral public statements containing false and exaggerated claims,” JYP USA said in a statement. “This action has caused significant harm to other members of VCHA and JYP USA, who have been working diligently on their upcoming album and projects for early 2025.” JYP USA added it will take all necessary measures to ensure that neither the other members of VCHA nor JYP USA suffer further harm. The company revealed that the 17-year-old singer left the group’s residence in May and initiated discussions through her legal representatives. The company temporarily suspended VCHA’s planned activities to engage in extensive discussions with KG’s lawyers in hopes of resolving the issue. JYP USA claimed no further responses have been made by KG’s lawyers recently.

KG of VCHA (JYP Entertainment) KG of VCHA (JYP Entertainment)

KG promptly responded on social media Monday, expressing disappointment in JYP USA’s lack of accountability. She stated that both she and her legal team are fully prepared with photographic and physical evidence to substantiate her claims. On Sunday, KG publicly announced the termination of her exclusive contract with JYP USA and her departure from VCHA, citing alleged abuse and mistreatment by certain staff members. “I’m not in support of the working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide. Nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm,” KG said on her social media Sunday She added that her decision to leave was made in May and she is still waiting to be officially released from her contract. “I do not blame anyone for the treatment endured but feel this is an issue that lies deeply embedded in the K-pop industry,” KG said. Asked about the details of KG’s allegations of workplace harassment, JYP Entertainment said that they are unable to provide further comment, as communication with the American artist is currently being conducted through legal representatives. Music critic Lim Hee-yun noted that an incident like this was inevitable, given the industry’s dynamics.

KG's response to JYP USA's statement on her Instagram account on Monday (KG's Instagram) KG's response to JYP USA's statement on her Instagram account on Monday (KG's Instagram)