JYP USA vows all necessary action after VCHA member KG’s abrupt departure

JYP USA vows all necessary action after VCHA member KG’s abrupt departureBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 17:24
JYP USA, the US subsidiary of JYP Entertainment, announced Monday it would take strong action following the departure of VHCA member KG, who filed a lawsuit against the company alleging workplace mistreatment.
The North American girl group debuted in January as a collaboration between Universal Music Group’s subsidiary Republic Records and JYP USA.
“We deeply regret KG’s decision to file a lawsuit and make unilateral public statements containing false and exaggerated claims,” JYP USA said in a statement. “This action has caused significant harm to other members of VCHA and JYP USA, who have been working diligently on their upcoming album and projects for early 2025.”
JYP USA added it will take all necessary measures to ensure that neither the other members of VCHA nor JYP USA suffer further harm.
The company revealed that the 17-year-old singer left the group’s residence in May and initiated discussions through her legal representatives. The company temporarily suspended VCHA’s planned activities to engage in extensive discussions with KG’s lawyers in hopes of resolving the issue. JYP USA claimed no further responses have been made by KG’s lawyers recently.
KG promptly responded on social media Monday, expressing disappointment in JYP USA’s lack of accountability. She stated that both she and her legal team are fully prepared with photographic and physical evidence to substantiate her claims.
On Sunday, KG publicly announced the termination of her exclusive contract with JYP USA and her departure from VCHA, citing alleged abuse and mistreatment by certain staff members.
“I’m not in support of the working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide. Nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm,” KG said on her social media Sunday
She added that her decision to leave was made in May and she is still waiting to be officially released from her contract.
“I do not blame anyone for the treatment endured but feel this is an issue that lies deeply embedded in the K-pop industry,” KG said.
Asked about the details of KG’s allegations of workplace harassment, JYP Entertainment said that they are unable to provide further comment, as communication with the American artist is currently being conducted through legal representatives.
Music critic Lim Hee-yun noted that an incident like this was inevitable, given the industry’s dynamics.
"It has been predicted that if the K-pop style of training and personal life management is applied outside Korea, the shadow of K-pop could surface," Lim said. "No matter how much collaboration occurs with US record labels, it’s essential to reflect on what has truly built K-pop to this point."
With the recent NewJeans controversy and the KG incident, Lim added it is time to critically reassess the pride held for the K-pop system in driving the global K-pop boom.
"The most dazzling charms of K-pop, on the surface, appear to be its wholesome image and astonishingly acrobatic performances. However, how are these achieved? They are likely rooted in a grueling competitive system that starts in one’s teenage years, relentless practice day and night, and strict constraints placed on personal life and diet after debut," Lim said.
