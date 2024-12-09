Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
  2. 2

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
  3. 3

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
  4. 4

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
  5. 5

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
  1. 6

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
  2. 7

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
  3. 8

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?
  4. 9

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
  5. 10

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements
지나쌤

[Herald Gallery] Information

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 16:52

    • Link copied

“Information” by Bill Viola (Videotape, 1973) “Information” by Bill Viola (Videotape, 1973)

At the Kukje Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul, a solo exhibition of Bill Viola (1951–2024), titled “Moving Stillness,” is being held until Jan. 26. This exhibition highlights the artistic world of Bill Viola, a pioneer of video art, showcasing seven of his video installations and works.

Notably, the piece “Moving Stillness: Mount Rainier,” displayed in Exhibition Hall K3, explores themes of change, balance and the passage of time. Through the shimmering movement of water and reflective images of a mountain, it invites viewers to engage in deep contemplation.

Exhibition Hall K1 features early video works, including pieces like “Interval,” which was presented at the Venice Biennale. These works offer metaphorical expressions of human experience, nature and time.

This exhibition provides visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the artist’s distinctive video language and profound thematic explorations.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION

More from Headlines