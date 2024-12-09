[Herald Gallery] Information

At the Kukje Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul, a solo exhibition of Bill Viola (1951–2024), titled “Moving Stillness,” is being held until Jan. 26. This exhibition highlights the artistic world of Bill Viola, a pioneer of video art, showcasing seven of his video installations and works.

Notably, the piece “Moving Stillness: Mount Rainier,” displayed in Exhibition Hall K3, explores themes of change, balance and the passage of time. Through the shimmering movement of water and reflective images of a mountain, it invites viewers to engage in deep contemplation.

Exhibition Hall K1 features early video works, including pieces like “Interval,” which was presented at the Venice Biennale. These works offer metaphorical expressions of human experience, nature and time.

This exhibition provides visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the artist’s distinctive video language and profound thematic explorations.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION