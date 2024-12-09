Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
  2. 2

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
  3. 3

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
  4. 4

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
  5. 5

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
  1. 6

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
  2. 7

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
  3. 8

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?
  4. 9

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
  5. 10

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements
지나쌤

Shantytown painter Joung Young-ju's solo London show held at Almine Rech

By Park Yuna

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 16:06

    • Link copied

"Memory 420" by Joung Young-ju (Courtesy of Almine Rech)

Korean artist Joung Young-ju, known for paintings of fast-disappearing old shantytowns in Korea, is having her first solo exhibition in London at Almine Rech through Dec. 20.

The exhibition “Way Back Home” includes some of her new works such as “Spring Series” and “Autumn in Village 1031” which feature the artist’s experimentations with color and natural elements.

“While inherently Korean in subject and material, Joung’s work speaks to transnational and transcendent themes," the gallery noted.

An installation view of An installation view of "Way Back Home" at Almine Rech London (Courtesy of the gallery)

Joung applies small, wrinkled pieces of hanji, or Korean traditional mulberry paper, onto canvas, adding texture to her subjects, as she has practiced for 17 years. The crumpled effect reflects the materiality of the old, worn buildings, and the lights that emanate from the paintings are central to her work. Hanji absorbs the colors of the glowing light, creating a warm hue.

Born in 1970, Joung has been painting Korea’s old villages based on her memory and photographs. Glowing light from each building represents the individuals inside and intends to express the warmth of people and a sense of humanity, according to the artist.

More from Headlines