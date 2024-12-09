Shantytown painter Joung Young-ju's solo London show held at Almine Rech

Korean artist Joung Young-ju, known for paintings of fast-disappearing old shantytowns in Korea, is having her first solo exhibition in London at Almine Rech through Dec. 20.

The exhibition “Way Back Home” includes some of her new works such as “Spring Series” and “Autumn in Village 1031” which feature the artist’s experimentations with color and natural elements.

“While inherently Korean in subject and material, Joung’s work speaks to transnational and transcendent themes," the gallery noted.