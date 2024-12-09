Shantytown painter Joung Young-ju's solo London show held at Almine Rech

Most Popular
Shantytown painter Joung Young-ju's solo London show held at Almine RechBy Park Yuna
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 16:06
Korean artist Joung Young-ju, known for paintings of fast-disappearing old shantytowns in Korea, is having her first solo exhibition in London at Almine Rech through Dec. 20.
The exhibition “Way Back Home” includes some of her new works such as “Spring Series” and “Autumn in Village 1031” which feature the artist’s experimentations with color and natural elements.
“While inherently Korean in subject and material, Joung’s work speaks to transnational and transcendent themes," the gallery noted.
Joung applies small, wrinkled pieces of hanji, or Korean traditional mulberry paper, onto canvas, adding texture to her subjects, as she has practiced for 17 years. The crumpled effect reflects the materiality of the old, worn buildings, and the lights that emanate from the paintings are central to her work. Hanji absorbs the colors of the glowing light, creating a warm hue.
Born in 1970, Joung has been painting Korea’s old villages based on her memory and photographs. Glowing light from each building represents the individuals inside and intends to express the warmth of people and a sense of humanity, according to the artist.
