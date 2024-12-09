'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support

A satirical painting by a young artist depicting President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon is displayed on the sidewalk in front of Jeju City Hall on Monday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party is struggling to convince the public that its proposed plans for a handover of President Yoon Suk Yeol's role to the party and the government is legitimate, amid repeated calls for impeachment from the opposition parties.

Despite a string of party meetings Monday, the ruling party has yet to confirm either how much shorter Yoon's term would become, or whether their handover proposal is supported by law or the Constitution. As it stands, Yoon's term is to end May 2027.

The party has instead been wrestling with its own division over the extent of Yoon's executive power that the ruling party can be entrusted with, in the country that operates within a presidential system enshrined by the Constitution, as Yoon's outspoken dissident Han Dong-hoon currently leads the party.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party, a five-term lawmaker, told reporters that ways to address the fallout from the Dec. 3 martial law declaration were still under discussion, as of press time.

Instead, the lawmaker claimed that Yoon's executive power as commander-in-chief and the top decisionmaker of the country remained intact, despite moves to sideline the him from his duties following the president's pledge to hand over power to the conservative party and the government.

"Yoon's exclusion from the role has some political motivation behind it," the conservative lawmaker said during the interim period of the emergency party meeting at the National Assembly.

"From a constitutional and legal perspective, Yoon has not been disallowed to take on his role. ... No one can ostracize Yoon from his power unless based on the Constitution or by law."

This virtually refuted Han's argument Sunday during a joint statement with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, that Yoon had entrusted his party with the power to manage state affairs and deal with foreign affairs.

The ruling party leader added that Yoon will no longer play the role of commander-in-chief of the South Korean military, but did not elaborate on who would take control in his stead.