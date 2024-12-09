'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support

Most Popular
-
6
Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
-
7
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
8
[News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?
-
9
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
-
10
[News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements
'Orderly retreat' struggles to win supportBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 15:41
The ruling People Power Party is struggling to convince the public that its proposed plans for a handover of President Yoon Suk Yeol's role to the party and the government is legitimate, amid repeated calls for impeachment from the opposition parties.
Despite a string of party meetings Monday, the ruling party has yet to confirm either how much shorter Yoon's term would become, or whether their handover proposal is supported by law or the Constitution. As it stands, Yoon's term is to end May 2027.
The party has instead been wrestling with its own division over the extent of Yoon's executive power that the ruling party can be entrusted with, in the country that operates within a presidential system enshrined by the Constitution, as Yoon's outspoken dissident Han Dong-hoon currently leads the party.
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party, a five-term lawmaker, told reporters that ways to address the fallout from the Dec. 3 martial law declaration were still under discussion, as of press time.
Instead, the lawmaker claimed that Yoon's executive power as commander-in-chief and the top decisionmaker of the country remained intact, despite moves to sideline the him from his duties following the president's pledge to hand over power to the conservative party and the government.
"Yoon's exclusion from the role has some political motivation behind it," the conservative lawmaker said during the interim period of the emergency party meeting at the National Assembly.
"From a constitutional and legal perspective, Yoon has not been disallowed to take on his role. ... No one can ostracize Yoon from his power unless based on the Constitution or by law."
This virtually refuted Han's argument Sunday during a joint statement with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, that Yoon had entrusted his party with the power to manage state affairs and deal with foreign affairs.
The ruling party leader added that Yoon will no longer play the role of commander-in-chief of the South Korean military, but did not elaborate on who would take control in his stead.
At the four-hour impeachment vote Saturday until around 9:20 p.m., three out of 108 lawmakers of the ruling party broke ranks with the party to take part in the anonymous voting session. Other ruling party lawmakers walked out during the voting session. With only 195 votes, Yoon's impeachment motion was scrapped as it failed to meet the 200-vote threshold for a vote count.
If eight People Power Party lawmakers or more were to vote for Yoon's impeachment, Yoon would be immediately suspended from his role, and Prime Minister Han would serve as acting president until Yoon evades impeachment at a Constitutional Court verdict, or until a new president is elected in a snap election.
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun said he opposes the impeachment of the president "for the future of South Korea," adding no lawmakers brought up a need to participate in any impeachment votes in the future.
He also said that, should a snap presidential election take place after impeachment and should liberal opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung be elected, he would become immune to multiple criminal allegations, and the national economy and security would be in deep trouble.
Earlier on Monday, the party unveiled plans to launch a new special team to handle necessary procedures for the "orderly and early" resignation of Yoon.
Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek, senior spokesperson of the People Power Party, told reporters in a briefing about the closed-door meeting of the party's supreme council that the ruling party has agreed to set up a special team to address the fallout from the martial law declaration, provide administrative support to the government and look into legal issues in the transition plan amid claims that the ruling bloc's move has no constitutional ground.
Kwak added that the party's supreme council had discussed the timing of Yoon's resignation, but did not clarify any details of what was being discussed.
-
consnow@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Son Ji-hyoung
More from Headlines
-
Yoon banned from leaving country
-
Kospi, won extend losses
-
'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support