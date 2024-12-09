Global talent market expands as “professionals” eyes abroad

Global job mobility has emerged as a dominant trend in 2024, with an increasing number of professionals here seeking career opportunities abroad, data found Monday.

According to data released by the professional search division of Manpower Korea, the local unit of global HR firm ManpowerGroup, global recruitment sales accounted for over 10 percent of the division’s total revenue this year, a tenfold increase from 2022.

The company noted that the global sales proportion was less than 1 percent just two years ago, highlighting a significant post-pandemic shift in the demand for cross-border talent acquisition.

Global recruitment sales refers to Manpower Korea’s specialized service that connects professionals with employers worldwide through its extensive global network.

The PS division identified two key trends driving global job mobility: Korean professionals joining overseas subsidiaries of domestic companies and international experts taking positions at Korean firms or the local branches of global corporations.

“The expansion of Korean companies abroad is fueling the demand for domestic talent with specialized skills,” the global recruiting head of Manpower Korea said. “Conversely, the influx of international experts is helping domestic companies strengthen their technological capabilities.”

The company added that technological advancements, including the adoption of artificial intelligence and changes in the global tax policies of major countries, are expected to further accelerate these trends.

Manpower Korea emphasized the mutual benefits of this trend, noting that global mobility allows companies to access critical expertise while providing workers with opportunities to expand their careers. Korean professionals, in particular, are valued for their technical know-how and communication skills, which are crucial for stabilizing and growing overseas operations.

“For workers, global mobility provides opportunities to showcase their abilities on an international stage and build careers that exceed local salary and career limits,” the head of the PS division said.

Manpower Korea has a long-standing history of supporting the global expansion of Korean firms, offering engineering recruitment services since the mid-2000s. With over 30 years of experience in human resources solutions, including headhunting, outsourcing and HR consulting, the company said it will continue to play a pivotal role in bridging talent with opportunity across borders.