Democratic Party to file complaint against Prime Minister

DP reviews motion to impeach PM

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 14:39

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visits his office at Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visits his office at Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea announced Monday its plan to file a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of insurrection.

Senior Democratic Party spokesperson Cho Seung-rae stated after the party's Supreme Council meeting that it would move forward with charges against the prime minister.

According to local reports, the main opposition party is considering a motion to impeach the prime minister. However, it has yet to decide whether to introduce the bill in the National Assembly.

The party also resolved to include the prime minister as a target of the special counsel investigation it is pushing.

Hwang Jung-ah, another Democratic Party spokesperson, told reporters the prime minister is not just an accomplice to the crime of insurrection, but a “main culprit-level individual.”

