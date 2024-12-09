Over 60,000 sign petition against park named after dictatorial leader

Over 60,000 South Koreans as of Monday have signed an online petition calling for a ban on the commemoration of convicted politicians by government bodies, demanding former military dictator Chun Doo-hwan's penname to be removed from a public park.

The petition, posted on the National Assembly's petition page on Nov. 15, requested the parliament to revise the law to ensure that names of those found guilty of violating the law or the Constitution from being on any type of commemorative facilities or objects.

The unnamed petitioner took an example of Ilha Park, located in Chun's birth place of Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsang Province, saying the Chun administration oppressed people's rights and democracy.

Ilha was Chun's "ho," which in traditional East Asian culture refers to a type of penname used out of respect for the person. Ilha Park was renamed in 2007 to carry Chun's name, and Chun himself wrote messages on a stone tablet in the park.

"The stone table still bears a message that says, 'this park is named Ilha after Chun's ho, to commemorate that this is a proud birthplace of 12th South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan.’ This is glorification of Chun's crimes and justification of his dictatorship,” the petition reads.

The petition has just surpassed 64,000 signatures around noon Monday, and is slated to be deliberated by a National Assembly committee, under the legal clause that mandates petitions with 50,000 or more signatures to be officially reviewed. The petition will remain open until Dec. 15, in line with the law mandating a 30-day signature collection period for online petitions.

Chun, a former Army general who rose to power in a 1979 military coup, is widely criticized for his oppression of his political opponents and pro-democracy movements during his time in office. The most notable case was his bloody crackdown against civilian protests during the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

The incident is officially tallied to have led to 166 civilian deaths, but the actual number of casualties is thought to be much higher, considering hundreds more are believed to have gone missing in relation to the protests.