Travelers uneasy as South Korea works to restore confidence in safety

South Korea’s tourism industry is scrambling to reassure visitors after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s sudden declaration of martial law last week caused confusion and travel cancellations.

Though the emergency decree was lifted quickly, concerns about safety have prompted some foreign travelers to rethink their plans, raising fears of setbacks for an industry still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels, travel agencies and tour operators report a spike in inquiries from international visitors asking whether it’s safe to visit South Korea. A luxury hotel in Seoul said it saw about 10 immediate cancellations, attributing them to “the sudden imposition of martial law.” Another luxury hotel noted that 5 percent of its year-end banquet bookings had been canceled.

The cancellations extend beyond individual tourists. Japanese school groups canceled scheduled visits, while a group of Saudi princes abandoned their travel plans. Diplomatic visits have also been affected: Sweden’s prime minister postponed a trip, the US defense secretary delayed his visit, and Kazakhstan’s defense minister canceled altogether.

The uncertainty has sparked warnings from foreign governments. The UK Foreign Office cautioned its citizens to avoid protests at key sites such as Gwanghwamun, the National Assembly in Yeouido and the presidential office in Yongsan. Even countries with wars on their borders like Israel and Russia urged their citizens to reconsider travel to South Korea.

A Korean online travel agency representative said, “We haven’t seen a huge drop in bookings yet, but the number of calls asking about cancellations is growing.” Another domestic travel industry official noted, “Some foreign travelers are even asking if they might get stuck in Korea if they come.”

The South Korean government and tourism sector have launched damage control efforts to counter the concerns. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent diplomatic notes to reassure embassies that daily life remains normal. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held emergency meetings with the Korea Tourism Organization and private travel groups, forming a task force to address the situation.

“The industry is nervous because this is usually a peak season for new bookings,” a ministry official said. “We’re sharing information with businesses and working to prevent more cancellations.”

This crisis comes at a sensitive time for South Korea’s tourism sector, which is aiming to attract 20 million visitors annually. The industry fears a repeat of the downturn in 2016 and 2017 when President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment protests contributed to a 22.7 percent drop in tourist arrivals.