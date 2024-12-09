Buyeo National Museum shows key Baekje, Silla bodhisattvas

Baekje (left) and Silla bodhisattvas are on display at the Buyeo National Museum. (Buyeo National Museum)

The exhibition “The Golden Smile of Compassion: The Meeting of Two Bodhisattvas” is running at the Buyeo National Museum through Jan. 9, exploring two ancient bodhisattvas. In Buddhism, a bodhisattva is a being committed to helping others reach spiritual enlightenment.

On display are the Avalokitesvara from Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-AD 660) and the Avalokitesvara from the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935). The two gilt-bronze statues are believed to have been made in the seventh century, the state-run museum said.

Research places the Baekje statue some 50 years before the Silla statue, according to the museum.

“An exhibition featuring just two objects like isn't common,” a museum official said, noting that the two bodhisattvas -- both listed as National Treasures -- are Buddhist sculptures that represent their times.

“The refined postures, subtle smiles, pearl-shaped beads in their hands as well as tiny decorations on their heads demonstrate they are of both religious and artistic significance,” the official added.

The free exhibition offers English explanations. An app offers exhibition information in Chinese and Japanese as well as English.

“The exhibition offers a unique chance to discover the gently smiling bodhisattvas and immerse yourself into the serene peace that emanates from their compassion and tenderness,” said Shin Young-ho, the museum's director general.