[Photo News] Emergency meeting of financial leaders

Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan (far left) convened a meeting Monday in Seoul with leaders from South Korea’s financial sector, including the chiefs of the five major banking groups — KB, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NongHyup — alongside representatives from public institutions and industry associations. Kim stated that key financial policy initiatives, such as the capital market value enhancement plan, the establishment of an illegal short-selling monitoring system and the application process for the fourth internet-only bank, will proceed as planned. “Financial holding groups stand at the forefront in safeguarding external creditworthiness,” Kim stated. “We call on you to leverage your global networks with foreign financial institutions and investors to showcase the stability of your institutions and the resilience of South Korea’s financial system.” (Newsis)