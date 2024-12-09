[EngCafe] 12/12 (목)

Grand re-opening

대대적인 재개장

People arrive to attend a second mass, open to the public, at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral on the day of its re-opening, in Paris on Dec. 8. Newly restored Notre Dame cathedral held its first mass in the morning. The cathedral will open fully to visitors on December 16, 2024 via an online reservation system. (AFP)

지난 8일, 파리의 노트르담 대성당이 재개장하는 날에 맞춰 대중적으로 공개된 두 번째 미사르 위해 사람들이 도착하고 있다. 새롭게 복원된 노트르담 대성당은 오전에 첫 번째 미사를 진행했다. 대성당은 2024년 12월 16일부터 온라인 예약 시스템을 통해 일반 방문객들에게 전면 개방될 예정이다. (AFP)