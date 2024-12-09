Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
  2. 2

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
  3. 3

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
  4. 4

    Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass

    Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
  5. 5

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
  1. 6

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
  2. 7

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
  3. 8

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
  4. 9

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
  5. 10

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
소아쌤

Krafton launches tech lab to nurture programming talent

By Park Min-ha

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 13:56

    • Link copied

A logo image of Krafton Jungle (Krafton) A logo image of Krafton Jungle (Krafton)

Krafton, the South Korean gaming giant behind the popular title PUBG: Battlegrounds, announced Monday the launch of the Krafton Jungle Game Tech Lab, aimed at fostering game programmers as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

The Game Tech Lab’s curriculum will emphasize key values such as immersion, self-directed learning and team-based collaboration, the company said. Participants will engage in an intensive, 24-week program designed to build expertise in areas including game engines, graphics and cutting-edge technologies.

They will also work closely with experienced developers from Krafton and other companies to design their own game engines. Game applications featuring innovative new features will be published on a content marketplace, Fab.

Applications for the program are open from Monday to Jan. 13, and candidates with relevant academic backgrounds or a passion for game development are encouraged to apply. Up to 32 participants will stay in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, from March to August for the duration of the program.

“The Krafton Jungle Game Tech Lab will offer opportunities for collaboration, game engine development and application releases,” said a company official. “Through these activities, we aim to support participants in becoming skilled programmers who can shape the future of the global gaming industry.”

More from Headlines