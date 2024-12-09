Krafton launches tech lab to nurture programming talent

Krafton, the South Korean gaming giant behind the popular title PUBG: Battlegrounds, announced Monday the launch of the Krafton Jungle Game Tech Lab, aimed at fostering game programmers as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

The Game Tech Lab’s curriculum will emphasize key values such as immersion, self-directed learning and team-based collaboration, the company said. Participants will engage in an intensive, 24-week program designed to build expertise in areas including game engines, graphics and cutting-edge technologies.

They will also work closely with experienced developers from Krafton and other companies to design their own game engines. Game applications featuring innovative new features will be published on a content marketplace, Fab.

Applications for the program are open from Monday to Jan. 13, and candidates with relevant academic backgrounds or a passion for game development are encouraged to apply. Up to 32 participants will stay in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, from March to August for the duration of the program.

“The Krafton Jungle Game Tech Lab will offer opportunities for collaboration, game engine development and application releases,” said a company official. “Through these activities, we aim to support participants in becoming skilled programmers who can shape the future of the global gaming industry.”