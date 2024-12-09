[Photo News] Smart choice

Most Popular
[Photo News] Smart choiceBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 13:54
Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts manufacturer under Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it released a new button-type smart card key for Hyundai vehicles. The smart card key, which was first launched for the Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai's high-performance vehicle in April this year, can now be applied to the Santa Fe, Tucson and Grandeur -- three of Hyundai's most popular models. The functions of the smart card key include starting the car from outside, remote parking assistance and opening and closing the doors and the trunk.
(Hyundai Mobis)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
