Drone deployment to Pyongyang orchestrated by ex-defense minister: DP lawmaker

Rep. Park Beom-kye of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said Monday he received a tip-off suggesting former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's involvement in deploying an unmanned aerial vehicle to Pyongyang in October.

“I received this information from the military and deemed it credible,” Park said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

Park added that specific details of the operation appear to have been planned by the Defense Counterintelligence Command under then-Commander Yeo In-hyung, highlighting a connection between Kim and Yeo, who both attended the same high school.

Earlier in October, North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over Pyongyang and warned that any further provocations would be met with immediate action.

Kim denied the accusations at the time, but later changed his stance, stating that he “could not confirm,” citing the complexity of security concerns and the possibility that North Korea had made up the incident itself.

This allegation adds to growing speculation that Kim sought to escalate tensions and create conditions favorable for President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law.

“When North Korea sent balloons filled with trash and propaganda toward the South, Kim was even said to have demanded warning shots,” Park added. Despite Kim’s demands, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reportedly declined to act.

Kim is currently in custody following his arrest on Sunday, as prosecutors detained him to investigate allegations that he advised President Yoon to declare martial law.

He has also been barred from leaving the country after police imposed an emergency travel ban on Thursday.