Impeachment is only solution, political scholars say

Citizens of Gangneung held a candlelight rally and marched through the Wolhwa Street area in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday night. (Yonhap)

A coalition of 573 political scientists called for the immediate reintroduction of an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of violating constitutional order and threatening democratic principles.

The demand follows a failed vote Saturday stemming from a boycott from Yoon’s ruling party lawmakers.

In a public declaration issued on Sunday evening, the scholars condemned Yoon’s declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3, labeling it as an insurrection. They also accused Yoon of undermining citizens’ fundamental rights by attempting to dissolve the National Assembly, a move prohibited by the Constitution.

The declaration called for swift action from lawmakers to remove Yoon from office, while criticizing the ruling People Power Party for invalidating Saturday’s impeachment vote. Demanding a public apology from ruling party lawmakers for their actions, the scholars stressed the importance of bipartisan cooperation to restore constitutional order.

“Impeachment is not a suspension of constitutional order, as the ruling party argues, but rather its restoration,” the declaration said.

The political scientists argued that retaining Yoon in office, even temporarily, would jeopardize national stability. They rejected suggestions for his resignation or a shortened term, describing such measures as inadequate given the severity of his actions.

“Having an unqualified person in the president’s office only brings misfortune to the country and its people,” the statement said, warning against attempts to delay or dilute accountability measures.

The scholars pledged to use their roles as educators to highlight the dangers of anti-democratic behavior and to teach future generations the importance of protecting constitutional values.

“We will warn our students that tolerating such behavior equates to opening the door to dictatorship,” they said. "We will teach our students not to be deceived by false supporters of democracy again, because true democracy recognizes and defends the freedoms and rights of even those who disagree with them."