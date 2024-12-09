[Books News] Kim Ae-ran’s 'One of Them is a Lie' leads year-end writer recommendations

Kim Ae-ran speaks during a press conference for her latest book “One of Them is a Lie” in Seoul on Aug. 21. (Munhakdongne Publishing) Kim Ae-ran speaks during a press conference for her latest book “One of Them is a Lie” in Seoul on Aug. 21. (Munhakdongne Publishing)

Kim Ae-ran’s coming-of-age novel "One of Them is a Lie" topped the list of the most recommended books of the year by writers, according to a survey released by Kyobo Book Center on Monday. The "Book of the Year from 50 Writers" initiated by the country's largest bookstore in 2016, features recommendations from 50 fiction writers who share their favorite books. Each writer can recommend up to five titles. The year-end list includes releases from November 2023 to October 2024, with no restrictions on the genre or nationality of the author. “One of Them is a Lie” takes inspiration from a school self-introduction game, in which students share five statements about themselves, with one being a lie. It follows three teenagers as their secrets and lies intertwine, uncovering how deception and truth influence relationships and self-discovery.

“International Between the Two" (left) and “Love and Flaws” (Munhakdongne Publishing) “International Between the Two" (left) and “Love and Flaws” (Munhakdongne Publishing)

Kim Ki-tae’s story collection “International Between the Two" won the second spot. The collection reflects the popular culture and societal trends of our time while delving into ethical contemplation, as seen in the first story "All the Seas of the World," where a deadly accident at a K-pop concert leads to a spiral of guilt and blame. Ye So-yeon’s “Love and Flaws,” a collection of stories in which the characters, driven by love and hurt undermine each other, only to reaffirm their love as if nothing had happened, and Irish author Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These” tied for third place.

“One of Them Is a Lie” (left) and "My Brilliant Life" (Munhakdongne Publishing, Forge Books) “One of Them Is a Lie” (left) and "My Brilliant Life" (Munhakdongne Publishing, Forge Books)