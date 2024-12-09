[Books News] Kim Ae-ran’s 'One of Them is a Lie' leads year-end writer recommendations

Most Popular
-
6
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
7
KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
-
8
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
9
Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
-
10
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
[Books News] Kim Ae-ran’s 'One of Them is a Lie' leads year-end writer recommendationsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 12:58
Kim Ae-ran’s coming-of-age novel "One of Them is a Lie" topped the list of the most recommended books of the year by writers, according to a survey released by Kyobo Book Center on Monday.
The "Book of the Year from 50 Writers" initiated by the country's largest bookstore in 2016, features recommendations from 50 fiction writers who share their favorite books. Each writer can recommend up to five titles. The year-end list includes releases from November 2023 to October 2024, with no restrictions on the genre or nationality of the author.
“One of Them is a Lie” takes inspiration from a school self-introduction game, in which students share five statements about themselves, with one being a lie. It follows three teenagers as their secrets and lies intertwine, uncovering how deception and truth influence relationships and self-discovery.
Kim Ki-tae’s story collection “International Between the Two" won the second spot. The collection reflects the popular culture and societal trends of our time while delving into ethical contemplation, as seen in the first story "All the Seas of the World," where a deadly accident at a K-pop concert leads to a spiral of guilt and blame.
Ye So-yeon’s “Love and Flaws,” a collection of stories in which the characters, driven by love and hurt undermine each other, only to reaffirm their love as if nothing had happened, and Irish author Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These” tied for third place.
"While writing this novel, I found myself thinking about my fellow writers more than ever. I am deeply touched to receive their support. Nothing empowers a writer more than the encouragement of their peers,” said Kim.
During a press conference on Aug. 21, Kim said that while her novel might appear to be a typical coming-of-age story, it challenges the traditional notion of growth as success or achievement.
“Rather than characters achieving something or succeeding, they want to stop or quit doing something. I didn’t want the story to be about talent being one's salvation. It’s not about one's talent saving them, but about letting oneself get absorbed in one's own story -- and, in that process, starting to care about others’ stories, understanding their pain as well as one's own."
Kim also described this book as a darker counterpart to her previous novel, "My Brilliant Life," which tells the heartwarming story of a 16-year-old boy named A-reum who has progeria, a rare disease that causes rapid aging, and makes the most of the limited time he has.
Adapted into a 2014 film of the same title starring Song Hye-kyo and Gang Dong-won, "My Brilliant Life" is available in English.
More from Headlines
-
Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
-
Next impeachment vote to take place Saturday
-
How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?