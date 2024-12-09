Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
  2. 2

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
  3. 3

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
  4. 4

    Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass

    Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
  5. 5

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
  1. 6

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader

    [Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
  2. 7

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
  3. 8

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment

    Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
  4. 9

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
  5. 10

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
지나쌤

Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 12:53

    • Link copied

Main opposition leader and Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Jae-myung, center, speaks during a party Supreme Council meeting at the Assembly on Monday. Yonhap Main opposition leader and Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Jae-myung, center, speaks during a party Supreme Council meeting at the Assembly on Monday. Yonhap

The next impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol will take place on Saturday, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung said Sunday.

The main opposition has accused Yoon of insurrection for his surprise martial law decree late Tuesday. They called the decree "an attempt to paralyze the functions of the Assembly."

The Democratic Party has previously said they plan to float the impeachment motion and hold the vote every Saturday, until it passes through the Assembly.

The first and previous impeachment motion against Yoon was scrapped on Saturday, after failing to meet the quorum of 200 votes in the 300-member Assembly.

More from Headlines