Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

Main opposition leader and Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Jae-myung, center, speaks during a party Supreme Council meeting at the Assembly on Monday. Yonhap

The next impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol will take place on Saturday, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung said Sunday.

The main opposition has accused Yoon of insurrection for his surprise martial law decree late Tuesday. They called the decree "an attempt to paralyze the functions of the Assembly."

The Democratic Party has previously said they plan to float the impeachment motion and hold the vote every Saturday, until it passes through the Assembly.

The first and previous impeachment motion against Yoon was scrapped on Saturday, after failing to meet the quorum of 200 votes in the 300-member Assembly.