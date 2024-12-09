Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

Most Popular
-
6
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
7
KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
-
8
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
9
Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
-
10
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place SaturdayBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 12:53
The next impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol will take place on Saturday, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung said Sunday.
The main opposition has accused Yoon of insurrection for his surprise martial law decree late Tuesday. They called the decree "an attempt to paralyze the functions of the Assembly."
The Democratic Party has previously said they plan to float the impeachment motion and hold the vote every Saturday, until it passes through the Assembly.
The first and previous impeachment motion against Yoon was scrapped on Saturday, after failing to meet the quorum of 200 votes in the 300-member Assembly.
More from Headlines
-
Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
-
Next impeachment vote to take place Saturday
-
How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?