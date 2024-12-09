LG Innotek to unveil future mobility tech at CES

LG Innotek said Monday it will showcase innovative future mobility components and new technologies at the annual CES tech show, which kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

At the world’s largest tech show, the company will unveil 41 future mobility components, covering sensing, communication, lighting and control technologies, with 15 key products displayed in a future vehicle mockup as the showroom’s centerpiece.

“We aim to utilize CES as an opportunity to secure new business prospects in automotive electronics and sensing components, which is reflected in our mobility-focused, strategic selection and concentration for the exhibition,” an LG Innotek official said.

LG said its high-performance in-cabin camera modules for vehicles and advanced sensing components for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems, including high-performance LiDAR, will debut at CES 2025.

The company will also showcase vehicle connectivity products such as a 5G-V2X communication module, next-generation digital key solutions, and a vehicle application processor module. Attendees will be able to see the latest version of Nexlide, an award-winning vehicle lighting module recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award.

Additionally, LG will invite customers to a private booth for presentations on new products such as wireless battery management systems -- a critical component for electric vehicles -- and B-Link, which integrates the functions of LiDAR, BMS and battery junction boxes.

“We aim to solidify our position as a total solution provider for future mobility through CES 2025. We will also continue to introduce innovative products and technologies that deliver unique customer value, fostering our mobility component business as a key growth driver for the company,” LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said.