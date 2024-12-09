Home

Actor who played journalist in ‘A Taxi Driver’ draws parallels between today, 1980

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 11:46

In an Instagram post on Sunday, actor Thomas Kretschmann revisited this set image from In an Instagram post on Sunday, actor Thomas Kretschmann revisited this set image from "A Taxi Driver," a 2017 film about South Korea’s pro-democracy movement. (Thomas Kretschmann)

Thomas Kretschmann, the German actor best known in South Korea for his role in the hit 2017 film “A Taxi Driver,” has expressed concern over recent political turmoil in the country.

On Sunday, Kretschmann posted on Instagram a still from “A Taxi Driver” showing tanks blocking the roads to Gwangju, captioned, “These are set photos from "Taeksi Woonjunsa (A Taxi Driver)," a film about South Korea’s past, ... at least, that’s what I thought.”

The actor’s words, tinged with disbelief, drew a parallel between the events depicted in the film -- based on South Korea’s 1980 Gwangju Uprising -- and the reappearance of martial law in the present day.

In the film, Kretschmann portrayed Jurgen Hinzpeter, a German journalist who risked his life to expose the brutal military crackdown on civilian protesters in the southern city of Gwangju, a turning point in South Korea’s fight for democracy. The film follows Hinzpeter’s clandestine journey to Gwangju with the help of a Seoul taxi driver -- played by Song Kang-ho -- and highlights his role in bringing the truth to the world.

The 2017 film was a massive success in South Korea, seen by over 12 million people.

On Dec. 3, President Yoon Seok Yeol declared martial law, stirring memories of South Korea’s military era and triggering widespread confusion and outrage. It was lifted just six hours later, following a parliamentary disapproval.

The poster for The poster for "A Taxi Driver" features Thomas Kretschmann (third from left), who played German journalist Jurgen Hinzpeter, and Song Kang-ho (second from left), the lead actor portraying the taxi driver who helps him uncover the truth of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. (Getty Images)

