DP proposes bills to investigate Yoon's martial law declaration, first lady allegations

Most Popular
-
6
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
7
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
8
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
-
9
KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
-
10
Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authority
DP proposes bills to investigate Yoon's martial law declaration, first lady allegationsBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 11:45
The main opposition Democratic Party proposed a special counsel bill on Monday to investigate whether President Yoon Suk Yeol committed treason and other violations during his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.
Rep. Kim Yong-min, the DP's deputy floor leader for policy, and Rep. Kim Seung-won submitted the bill, calling on the special counsel to investigate Yoon's alleged "insurrection."
The DP also proposed a bill mandating a special counsel probe into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations through a power broker.
This is the fourth version of the bill targeting the first lady following a similar proposal vetoed by Yoon last month, which was ultimately scrapped in a revote on Saturday.
The bill was just two votes short of the 200 votes needed from the 300-member National Assembly to override the veto. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
-
Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
-
How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?