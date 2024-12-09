Home

DP proposes bills to investigate Yoon's martial law declaration, first lady allegations

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 11:45

Rep. Kim Yong-min (R) and Rep. Kim Seung-won, lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party, submit two bills mandating special counsel probes into President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and first lady Kim Keon Hee's allegations, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations, on Monday. (Yonhap) Rep. Kim Yong-min (R) and Rep. Kim Seung-won, lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party, submit two bills mandating special counsel probes into President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and first lady Kim Keon Hee's allegations, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations, on Monday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party proposed a special counsel bill on Monday to investigate whether President Yoon Suk Yeol committed treason and other violations during his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.

Rep. Kim Yong-min, the DP's deputy floor leader for policy, and Rep. Kim Seung-won submitted the bill, calling on the special counsel to investigate Yoon's alleged "insurrection."

The DP also proposed a bill mandating a special counsel probe into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations through a power broker.

This is the fourth version of the bill targeting the first lady following a similar proposal vetoed by Yoon last month, which was ultimately scrapped in a revote on Saturday.

The bill was just two votes short of the 200 votes needed from the 300-member National Assembly to override the veto. (Yonhap)

