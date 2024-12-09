Ex-interior minister placed under travel ban in connection with martial law probe

Most Popular
Ex-interior minister placed under travel ban in connection with martial law probeBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 11:39
Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min has been placed under an overseas travel ban pending an investigation into his role in last week's botched martial law declaration, officials said Monday.
The travel ban was imposed by the justice ministry following requests from both the police and the prosecution, they said. (Yonhap)
