[팟캐스트] (643) '만화책' 세대를 위한 아지트

기사 요약: 온라인 컨텐츠가 넘쳐나는 시대, 여전히 자리를 지키는 '만화 카페'

[1] Comic book cafes in Korea hold a cherished spot in many hearts, offering a nostalgic escape to the imaginative simplicity of childhood and a retreat from the stresses of adult life.

cherished 소중히 여기다, 아끼다

retreat 후퇴[철수/퇴각]하다

[2] Until the 1990s, before the advent of smartphones, comic book cafes were a haven for teenagers seeking entertainment and stress relief. While attention has shifted to multimedia on mobile devices, these cafes remain a haven for many and have evolved to cater to diverse interests.

advent 도래, 출현

haven 안식처, 피난처

[3] For some, comic book cafes offer escapist fantasy. For others, they are a place to snack and relax. Couples seeking romance enjoy the date-friendly ambiance and the chance for a fancy drink, while for the budget-conscious, they serve as an affordable place to rest overnight.

escapist 현실 도피주의자

ambiance 환경, 분위기

[4] For older individuals, these spaces evoke nostalgia for days spent reading romance comics or martial arts novels in the musty comic book cafes of yesteryear.

evoke (감정·기억·이미지를) 떠올려 주다[환기시키다]

martial art 무협, 무술[무도]

yesteryear 지난날, 왕년

