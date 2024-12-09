[팟캐스트] (643) '만화책' 세대를 위한 아지트

Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (643) '만화책' 세대를 위한 아지트By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 11:18
진행자: 김혜연, Chelsea Proctor
(643) Comic book cafes: Korea's nostalgic escape for all ages
기사 요약: 온라인 컨텐츠가 넘쳐나는 시대, 여전히 자리를 지키는 '만화 카페'
[1] Comic book cafes in Korea hold a cherished spot in many hearts, offering a nostalgic escape to the imaginative simplicity of childhood and a retreat from the stresses of adult life.
cherished 소중히 여기다, 아끼다
retreat 후퇴[철수/퇴각]하다
[2] Until the 1990s, before the advent of smartphones, comic book cafes were a haven for teenagers seeking entertainment and stress relief. While attention has shifted to multimedia on mobile devices, these cafes remain a haven for many and have evolved to cater to diverse interests.
advent 도래, 출현
haven 안식처, 피난처
[3] For some, comic book cafes offer escapist fantasy. For others, they are a place to snack and relax. Couples seeking romance enjoy the date-friendly ambiance and the chance for a fancy drink, while for the budget-conscious, they serve as an affordable place to rest overnight.
escapist 현실 도피주의자
ambiance 환경, 분위기
[4] For older individuals, these spaces evoke nostalgia for days spent reading romance comics or martial arts novels in the musty comic book cafes of yesteryear.
evoke (감정·기억·이미지를) 떠올려 주다[환기시키다]
martial art 무협, 무술[무도]
yesteryear 지난날, 왕년
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241128050115
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
