Police say will consider imposing travel ban on Yoon

Police say will consider imposing travel ban on YoonBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 10:56
Police said Monday they will consider imposing a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol to investigate him over charges related to his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.
Police also did not rule out questioning Yoon in person.
"There are no human or physical restrictions to the subject of an investigation," Woo Jong-soo, a senior police official, told reporters during a briefing. (Yonhap)
