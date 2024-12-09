Police say will consider imposing travel ban on Yoon

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a public address from the presidential office in Seoul on Saturday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)

Police said Monday they will consider imposing a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol to investigate him over charges related to his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.

Police also did not rule out questioning Yoon in person.

"There are no human or physical restrictions to the subject of an investigation," Woo Jong-soo, a senior police official, told reporters during a briefing. (Yonhap)