Boat capsizes near Gyeongju, seven found in cardiac arrest

Most Popular
-
6
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
7
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
8
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
-
9
KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
-
10
Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authority
Boat capsizes near Gyeongju, seven found in cardiac arrestBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 09:48
Seven people aboard a capsized boat near the southeastern coast close to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, were found in a state of cardiac arrest, according to the Pohang Coast Guard Station, Monday.
According to the Coast Guard, a 29-ton Geumgwang fishing vessel carrying eight crew members collided with a cargo ship before capsizing in the water at around 5:43 a.m.
Out of the eight crew members on the fishing vessel, only seven have been found by the Coast Guard, as a search is still underway to find the remaining two crew members. As for the cargo ship, 10 people were on board, but none were harmed.
The Coast Guard has transported the seven individuals in cardiac arrest to hospitals in Gyeongju and Pohang while continuing rescue efforts for the remaining two crew members of the fishing vessel.
Patrol ships, rescue vessels and helicopters have been sent to the scene, and support has been requested from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Navy and firefighting authorities, according to the Coast Guard.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also ordered relevant government agencies to begin an emergency rescue operation, calling on them to mobilize all available equipment and personnel to prioritize rescue efforts.
More from Headlines
-
Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
-
Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
-
How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?