Boat capsizes near Gyeongju, seven found in cardiac arrest

A fishing boat is seen capsized after colliding with a cargo ship at the southeastern coast near Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Pohang Coast Guard)

Seven people aboard a capsized boat near the southeastern coast close to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, were found in a state of cardiac arrest, according to the Pohang Coast Guard Station, Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, a 29-ton Geumgwang fishing vessel carrying eight crew members collided with a cargo ship before capsizing in the water at around 5:43 a.m.

Out of the eight crew members on the fishing vessel, only seven have been found by the Coast Guard, as a search is still underway to find the remaining two crew members. As for the cargo ship, 10 people were on board, but none were harmed.

The Coast Guard has transported the seven individuals in cardiac arrest to hospitals in Gyeongju and Pohang while continuing rescue efforts for the remaining two crew members of the fishing vessel.

Patrol ships, rescue vessels and helicopters have been sent to the scene, and support has been requested from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Navy and firefighting authorities, according to the Coast Guard.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also ordered relevant government agencies to begin an emergency rescue operation, calling on them to mobilize all available equipment and personnel to prioritize rescue efforts.