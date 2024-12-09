[Breaking] Yoon's approval rating falls 7.7%p to new low: Realmeter

Most Popular
[Breaking] Yoon's approval rating falls 7.7%p to new low: RealmeterBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 08:30
President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell by 7.7 percentage points to 17.3 percent in the first week of December following his imposition of martial law, a poll showed Monday.
According to the poll by Realmeter on 1,012 respondents, the conservative president's popularity hit its lowest point since his inauguration in May 2022.
