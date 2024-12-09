Home

[Breaking] Yoon's approval rating falls 7.7%p to new low: Realmeter

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 08:30

An exterior view of the presidential office. (Yonhap) An exterior view of the presidential office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell by 7.7 percentage points to 17.3 percent in the first week of December following his imposition of martial law, a poll showed Monday.

According to the poll by Realmeter on 1,012 respondents, the conservative president's popularity hit its lowest point since his inauguration in May 2022.

