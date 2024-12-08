[Robin Abcarian] Biden's Hunter pardon unforgivable

It came as a surprise that President Joe Biden unconditionally pardoned his son Hunter, a convicted felon, after repeatedly vowing that he would not. For the past few months, each time Biden or his press secretary was asked whether a pardon was in the cards, they both emphatically said no.

So much for one of the president's favorite lines, "I give you my word as a Biden."

Hunter, who was facing a potential sentence of years in prison for tax evasion and lying on a federal firearms application, is now free to pursue his career as a middling painter of overpriced art.

I admit that when I first heard the pardon news, I thought, "Good for you, Joe! Why should you follow the rules when no one on Planet Trump does? Let the people who voted to return a sex-offending, defaming, defrauding felon to the White House get a tiny taste of their own medicine."

On second thought, however, it's more complicated than that.

How can any of us be outraged at the way Trump and those in his circle seem immune from the consequences of their malign actions if we applaud Biden's pardon of his son for crimes he has either been convicted of or pleaded guilty to?

How can we be outraged that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner received $2 billion from the murderous Saudis if we think it's perfectly fine for Hunter Biden to be paid millions of dollars for sitting on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that was under investigation for corruption while his father was vice president and overseeing White House policy on Ukraine?

The real outrage is the general lack of accountability for the illegal, unethical or immoral behavior of children born into wealth and privilege whose only "talents" are their ability to exploit their proximity to powerful people. Nepo babies gonna nepo baby.

Hunter Biden was charged with lying on a gun purchase form, having claimed on penalty of perjury that he was not using drugs when, as he recounts in his memoir, he was a raging coke and meth addict. He was also charged with evading more than $1 million in taxes, which he has since paid, along with penalties and interest.

Was he unfairly singled out? Maybe, but he still broke the law.

As President Biden stated in announcing the pardon, "Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions."

All true, which is why the government originally offered Hunter a deal that would have allowed him to avoid prison. He was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time, and to agree to a diversion program that would allow him to avoid prosecution on the charge that he lied when he bought a handgun in 2018.

But a federal judge put the plea deal on hold last year, saying she did not want to "rubber stamp" an unorthodox and complex agreement that was reached without her input. Republicans piled on, filing an amicus brief complaining that the deal was too lenient and that the investigation was tainted by political interference from the Biden administration.

At that point, with the plea deal in tatters, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to the case. A month later, in September 2023, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened his sham impeachment investigation of the president, claiming Biden lied about his knowledge of his son's business affairs.

The House's eventual report basically found that Hunter used his daddy's name to enrich himself. Yawn.

Last summer, after a salacious trial that, as the New York Times put it, "made painfully public Mr. Biden's crack addiction, reckless behavior and ruinous spending," a federal jury found Hunter guilty of three felony counts related to the gun application. In September, Hunter Biden avoided tormenting his family with another trial by pleading guilty to nine federal tax charges.

"There has been an effort to break Hunter -- who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution," President Biden's statement said. "In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me -- and there's no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

Hunter may have been singled out for prosecution, but Hunter did in fact screw up. And President Biden, who has often said that Americans in the Trump era are engaged in a "battle to save the soul of the nation," has shown that he, too, will warp justice for his own ends. I thought he was better than that.

Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times. The views expressed here are the writer's own. -- Ed.

