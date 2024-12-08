Most Popular
-
1
President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party
-
2
Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
-
3
Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
-
4
[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
-
5
Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news
-
6
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
7
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
-
8
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
9
[Exclusive] Capital Defense Command meant to protect Seoul was strong choice to detain top lawmakers: source
-
10
Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authority
Member of Yoon Seok Yeol's party pledges to vote to impeach unless removal plan presented
Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the People Power Party says he will vote his conscience, not party lineBy Lee Sun-young
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 18:01
Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling People Power Party said on Sunday that he will vote in favor of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment unless a clear roadmap for his removal from office is presented.
He was one of three PPP lawmakers who cast a ballot during Saturday’s botched vote on the opposition-led motion to initiate Yoon’s impeachment over his imposition of martial law on Tuesday. After the vote, which put him in the media spotlight, Rep. Kim revealed that he voted against the motion, in line with the stance of his party rather than his personal judgment.
In an interview with SBS TV on Sunday, however, the politician said, if there is another vote, he will act based on his own judgment.
“As a member of the National Assembly, the duty to uphold the Constitution and safeguard the nation should come before party interests," he said.
"Conservatives dislike and fear (opposition leader) Lee Jae-myung's policies. If that's the case, we must win the presidential election, and to win, conservatives must more courageously pursue their values and correct their mistakes," he added, in an apparent criticism of the party’s decision to keep President Yoon in office to avoid strengthening the liberal opposition's chances of gaining power.
Six opposition parties, led by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, plan to hold a revote on Yoon’s impeachment next week. Their first effort Saturday was thwarted by the ruling party’s boycott.
Two-thirds support in the 300-member National Assembly is required to impeach a president. Together, the opposition parties control 192 votes, eight shy of a quorum.
The two others who defied their party's boycott and participated in Saturday’s vote are Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Yea-ji.
More from Headlines
-
Ruling camp vows to take over Yoon's role
-
Can Yoon Suk Yeol be suspended without impeachment?
-
How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?