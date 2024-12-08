Member of Yoon Seok Yeol's party pledges to vote to impeach unless removal plan presented

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling People Power Party said on Sunday that he will vote in favor of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment unless a clear roadmap for his removal from office is presented.

He was one of three PPP lawmakers who cast a ballot during Saturday’s botched vote on the opposition-led motion to initiate Yoon’s impeachment over his imposition of martial law on Tuesday. After the vote, which put him in the media spotlight, Rep. Kim revealed that he voted against the motion, in line with the stance of his party rather than his personal judgment.

In an interview with SBS TV on Sunday, however, the politician said, if there is another vote, he will act based on his own judgment.

“As a member of the National Assembly, the duty to uphold the Constitution and safeguard the nation should come before party interests," he said.

"Conservatives dislike and fear (opposition leader) Lee Jae-myung's policies. If that's the case, we must win the presidential election, and to win, conservatives must more courageously pursue their values and correct their mistakes," he added, in an apparent criticism of the party’s decision to keep President Yoon in office to avoid strengthening the liberal opposition's chances of gaining power.

Six opposition parties, led by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, plan to hold a revote on Yoon’s impeachment next week. Their first effort Saturday was thwarted by the ruling party’s boycott.

Two-thirds support in the 300-member National Assembly is required to impeach a president. Together, the opposition parties control 192 votes, eight shy of a quorum.

The two others who defied their party's boycott and participated in Saturday’s vote are Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Yea-ji.