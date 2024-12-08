Interior Minister resigns following martial law fiasco

Most Popular
-
1
President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party
-
2
Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped
-
3
Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass
-
4
[Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe
-
5
Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news
-
6
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
7
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
-
8
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
9
[Exclusive] Capital Defense Command meant to protect Seoul was strong choice to detain top lawmakers: source
-
10
Ex-Defense Minister arrested for insurrection, abuse of authority
Interior Minister resigns following martial law fiascoBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 16:56
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who is believed to have played a key role in the martial law debacle late Tuesday.
Lee’s resignation comes a day after the Democratic Party of Korea submitted an impeachment motion against the former minister, accusing Lee of plotting the martial law plan and advocating for it. The motion was due to be voted on Tuesday.
“I deeply acknowledge my responsibility for failing to work for the people effectively and for not guiding the president adequately. I feel a profound sense of regret toward the public,” said Lee through an official statement.
Lee continued, “I believe we must prevent further gaps and confusion in state affairs. (…) As I return to life as an ordinary citizen, I will dedicate myself to supporting a new leap forward for our free Republic of Korea,” referring to South Korea by its official name.
Lee was previously impeached by the National Assembly in February 2023, accused of mishandling the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in October 2022. However, Lee was able to return to his duties in July of the same year, as the Constitutional Court unanimously agreed to reject his impeachment.
More from Headlines
-
Ruling camp vows to take over Yoon's role
-
Can Yoon Suk Yeol be suspended without impeachment?
-
How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?