Interior Minister resigns following martial law fiasco

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who is believed to have played a key role in the martial law debacle late Tuesday.

Lee’s resignation comes a day after the Democratic Party of Korea submitted an impeachment motion against the former minister, accusing Lee of plotting the martial law plan and advocating for it. The motion was due to be voted on Tuesday.

“I deeply acknowledge my responsibility for failing to work for the people effectively and for not guiding the president adequately. I feel a profound sense of regret toward the public,” said Lee through an official statement.

Lee continued, “I believe we must prevent further gaps and confusion in state affairs. (…) As I return to life as an ordinary citizen, I will dedicate myself to supporting a new leap forward for our free Republic of Korea,” referring to South Korea by its official name.

Lee was previously impeached by the National Assembly in February 2023, accused of mishandling the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in October 2022. However, Lee was able to return to his duties in July of the same year, as the Constitutional Court unanimously agreed to reject his impeachment.