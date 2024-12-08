Speaker Woo Won-shik proposes bipartisan talks on Yoon Suk Yeol’s fate

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Sunday voiced his opposition against the proposed joint exercise of presidential authority by the prime minister and the ruling party.

"The president's authority comes from the people, and any process to strip it or delegate it must follow the Constitution and the principle of popular sovereignty,” he stressed.

He was referring to the stability plan presented earlier Sunday by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon, a day after the ruling camp prevented the opposition-led parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol by boycotting the vote.

The two Hans said in their joint press conference that to ensure stability, they would have President Yoon step aside and the ruling party and the Cabinet would cooperate to take charge of state affairs temporarily while working toward an orderly and early departure of the president from the top office. Yoon’s term ends in May 2027.

While calling this a "clear violation of the Constitution," Woo proposed a meeting of party leaders in order to discuss matters related to Yoon’s removal from office.

President Yoon declared emergency martial law on Dec. 3, only to reverse it six hours later under pressure form the parliament, plunging the nation into a turmoil.