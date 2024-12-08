Kim Keon Hee narrowly escapes investigation in close vote

First lady Kim Keon Hee narrowly avoided a special counsel investigation on Saturday as a revote on a bill to launch a probe into allegations against her fell just two votes short of passing in the National Assembly.

In a vote of 198-102, the bill to appoint a special counsel narrowly failed to win the required two-thirds majority in the 300-member parliament. The revote took place before a separate motion to impeach Yoon, which also got scrapped due to a lack of quorum.

While the rejection spared Yoon from the political wrangling, opposition parties said they would not give up on investigating his wife.

Following a yearlong tug-of-war over the bill, which has been repeatedly proposed, rejected and reintroduced, Rep. Noh Jong-myeon, spokesperson for the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said Sunday on an MBC radio program that his party would "explore a range of ways to investigate the first lady."

"We are considering using a permanent special prosecutor or a special counsel investigation and are also open to using both methods if necessary," Rep. Noh said when asked about the rejected bill.

"The special counsel probe bill can be revisited or reconsidered in multiple ways," Rep. Noh added.

The bill to investigate the first lady comes as the opposition parties have claimed that prosecutors failed to properly address the accusations she faces. Despite growing calls for a probe, Yoon vetoed the opposition-led bill to investigate his wife for the third time late last month. Yoon's vetoes have contributed to a fierce backlash from the opposition and the president's low approval ratings.

Investigators were tasked with looking into the first lady's alleged involvement in stock manipulation, and claims that she meddled in the candidate nomination process for elections in 2022 and 2024.

For deciding not to indict the first lady, the opposition parties on Thursday used their majority in parliament to impeach the country's three top prosecutors. They are Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, and two of Lee's deputies -- Cho Sang-won and Choi Jae-hun.