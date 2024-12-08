Yoon's office silent after impeachment scrapped

An exterior view of the presidential office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's office has remained silent as of press time Sunday, after the impeachment motion at the National Assembly was scrapped with the voting session failing to meet the quorum.

The high-stakes voting session wrapped up at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday and became null and void as the session had fewer than 200 votes -- a minimum requirement for a vote count to start.

Moreover, none of Yoon's official schedules have become known to the public so far.

According to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, the regular closed-door lunch meeting between Yoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was canceled.

Yoon last made a public appearance through a televised address to the nation on Saturday at 10 a.m., where he vowed to "confront (his) legal and political responsibility" for his surprise declaration of martial law Tuesday that lasted for six hours until Wednesday morning.

The 63-year-old conservative president added that he would "entrust (his) power to the (ruling) party to stabilize the political situation," adding the party would take joint responsibility with the government for state affairs.

Earlier on Wednesday, all of Yoon's aides, including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, Director of National Policy Sung Tae-yoon and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, offered to step down from the post, along with the Cabinet members.