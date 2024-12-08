Han Duck-soo pledges stability, but his authority is in question

After the National Assembly failed to pass the motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, prime minister Han Duck-soo vowed on Sunday morning to “humbly seek cooperation” with the ruling People Power Party to “ensure all state functions operate smoothly and stably.”

Following Saturday’s plenary session, the prime minister and the PPP leader delivered a joint public address on Sunday, where the prime minister reaffirmed his efforts to swiftly resolve the situation, “guided solely by the will of the people.”

“It is crucial that no gaps arise in the administration of state affairs,” said Han. “We will strive tirelessly at every moment to ensure national security and the stability of daily life by serving the citizens with unwavering commitment.”

However, some opposition figures have said the prime minister should also be held responsible for the martial law declaration.

Shortly after the prime minister's public address, Rep. Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party of Korea stated during a press briefing that Han and other Cabinet members should also be “summoned for questioning without delay.”

“Prime Minister Han cannot serve as the center of governance,” asserted Kim. “Han does not hold legitimate authority to serve as a leader in the current situation."

Han’s exact role in the process behind the declaration of martial law remains unclear.

According to local media reports, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office stated that Han was only informed Tuesday evening of President Yoon's plan to declare martial law.

Despite reportedly trying to dissuade the president by raising concerns over the economy and public opinion, Yoon pushed ahead with the plan.

Additionally, after the National Assembly passed a motion to lift martial law on Wednesday, Han reportedly persuaded the president -- who was allegedly unwilling to comply -- to hold another Cabinet meeting to announce the repeal formally.

However, Han has never come forth to address such claims himself, and according to a widely held view, Han cannot avoid responsibility for failing to prevent the declaration of martial law as the head of the Cabinet.

After graduating with a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University, Han built a career as a government official, primarily focused on economic and diplomatic affairs.

Han is also recognized for his political neutrality, having served under multiple administrations with differing political ideologies.

During the Kim Dae-jung administration, recognized for its liberal ideology, Han served as the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs from 2001 to 2002. During the Roh Moo-hyun administration, another liberal government, Han served as prime minister from 2007 to 2008.

In conservative governments, Han served as Korea’s Ambassador to the United States during the Lee Myung-bak administration from 2009 to 2012. Yoon appointed him prime minister after he was elected in 2022.