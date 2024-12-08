Han Kang's 'Human Acts' reverberates once again

Nobel laureate in literature Han Kang poses after this year's Nobel Prize lecture in literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Saturday. (AP-Yonhap)

Just weeks after her groundbreaking Nobel Prize win, Han Kang's books have sold millions of copies nationwide.

Last week, annual sales reports from major Korean bookstores revealed that half of the year's top-10 bestsellers were Han's works.

Particularly noteworthy is that among her titles, "Human Acts" holds the No. 1 spot on both Kyobo Book Center, the country’s largest bookstore chain, and Yes24, the leading online retailer. With the global acclaim of "The Vegetarian," which won the International Booker Prize in 2016, and the recent praise for her latest release, "We Do Not Part," it is "Human Acts" that has resonated most profoundly with Korean readers.

Coincidentally, the current political situation in Korea, sparked by President Yoon Seok Yeol’s proclamation of martial law on Tuesday evening, has drawn comparisons to the historical context depicted in "Human Acts."

The novel draws from the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising of 1980, a brutal massacre by the South Korean military that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of students and unarmed civilians.

The country's previous martial law was declared on October 27, 1979, by then-Interim President Choi Kyu-hah, following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee. The 440 days of martial law saw numerous pro-democracy movements and the Dec. 12, 1979, military coup that brought former President Chun Doo-hwan to power. Chun extended martial law nationwide at midnight, on May 18, and the Gwangju Democratic Uprising erupted as citizens protested Chun’s martial regime.