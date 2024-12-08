Korea’s martial law declaration a shock for Doha Forum delegates

Nury Turkel , senior fellow at the Hudson Institute speaks with The Korea Herald after attending a newsmaker interview of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Sheraton Hotel, Doha, Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Korea Herald correspondent

DOHA, Qatar -- Political scientists and think tank representatives gathering in Doha for an annual international forum expressed shock at South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration that caused widespread political turmoil in the country.

Speaking with The Korea Herald at the Doha forum, many intellectuals shared views on the implications for South Korea’s democracy and stability.

With over 4,500 participants from more than 150 countries including heads of state, seven heads of government, and 15 foreign ministers, the forum acts as global platform for policy leaders to promote diplomacy, dialogue, and diversity through discourse.

“We are all very shocked about the martial law and the very dramatic moments in front of the legislature,” said Andrea Ruggieri, senior research fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies at the University of Milan.

Ruggieri, noted that the situation posed a “test to South Korean democracy,” acknowledging South Korea's resilience so far.

“We’re just all waiting to see the next steps to normalization,” he told The Korea Herald.

Nury Turkel, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, expressed surprise at Yoon's decision to impose martial law, especially given South Korea’s strong democracy and economic and technological leadership.

“My immediate impression was, like most people in the United States, surprise. Surprise can be an understatement,” he said, emphasizing the contrast between the president’s earlier image as a democratic leader and the drastic move.

“I trust in Korean democracy. It came a long way, and I think they will have survived this run as well,” Turkel stressed expressing confidence in South Korea’s democracy.

Turkel also discussed South Korea’s important role in regional security, particularly in the alliance with the United States and Japan.

“The United States appreciates Korea's role in the regional security issues and security in the Korean Peninsula,” he stated.

US sees South Korea as a leading country in long-term regional security and prosperity, he told The Korea Herald citing the warm reception of President Yoon in the US as a proof.

“This will pass. Their (Koreans) life will get back to normal,” he hoped.

Democracy is messy, inherently, according to Turkel but he said Korean people’s contributions to technology and global advancements would help them weather this crisis.

“I was shocked and surprised because we assumed that South Korea is and has been for 40 years a stable democracy. I hope that the process runs its course and this is proof that the constitutional order in all countries is stronger than the will of one president,” underlined Keith Krause, director of the Center on Conflict, Development, and Peacebuilding.