S. Korea’s martial law declaration a shock for Doha Forum delegates

Nury Turkel (left), senior fellow at the Hudson Institute speaks with The Korea Herald after attending a newsmaker interview of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Russian Foreign Minister at Doha Forum in Sheraton Hotel, Doha, Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Korea Herald correspondent

DOHA, Qatar -- Political scientists and think tank representatives gathering in Doha for an annual international forum expressed shock at South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration that caused widespread political turmoil in the country.

Speaking with The Korea Herald at the Doha forum, many intellectuals shared views on the implications for South Korea’s democracy and stability.

With over 4,500 participants from more than 150 countries including heads of state, seven heads of government, and 15 foreign ministers, the forum acts as global platform for policy leaders to promote diplomacy, dialogue, and diversity through discourse.

“We are all very shocked about the martial law and the very dramatic moments in front of the legislature,” said Andrea Ruggieri, senior research fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies at the University of Milan.

Ruggieri, noted that the situation posed a “test to South Korean democracy,” acknowledging South Korea's resilience so far.

“We’re just all waiting to see the next steps to normalization,” he told The Korea Herald.

Nury Turkel, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, expressed surprise at Yoon's decision to impose martial law, especially given South Korea’s strong democracy and economic and technological leadership.

“My immediate impression was, like most people in the United States, surprise. Surprise can be an understatement,” he said, emphasizing the contrast between the president’s earlier image as a democratic leader and the drastic move.

“I trust in Korean democracy. It came a long way, and I think they will have survived this run as well,” Turkel stressed expressing confidence in South Korea’s democracy.

Turkel also discussed South Korea’s important role in regional security, particularly in the alliance with the United States and Japan.

“The United States appreciates Korea's role in the regional security issues and security in the Korean Peninsula,” he stated.

US sees South Korea as a leading country in long-term regional security and prosperity, he told The Korea Herald citing the warm reception of President Yoon in the US as a proof.

“This will pass. Their (Koreans) life will get back to normal,” he hoped.

Democracy is messy, inherently, according to Turkel but he said Korean people’s contributions to technology and global advancements would help them weather this crisis.

“I was shocked and surprised because we assumed that South Korea is and has been for 40 years a stable democracy. I hope that the process runs its course and this is proof that the constitutional order in all countries is stronger than the will of one president,” underlined Keith Krause, director of the Center on Conflict, Development, and Peacebuilding.

“Hold fast to your system because you've worked very hard for many years in order to put in place a constitutional order that has a democratic change of power, and it's a good example for the region,” Krause encouraged Koreans in an interaction with The Korea Herald.

Gary Rieschel, chairman of Asia Society, who is attending the Doha Forum as a speaker, also expressed his surprise.

“I feel bad for Korea, in the sense that it seemed to happen quite suddenly. And that kind of turbulence is never good for society,” said Rieschel.

“I hope they resolve everything calmly,” he added, whose wife had visited Korea in the weeks prior to the crisis.

Yoshida Tomoyuki, chief executive director of the Tokyo-based Japan Institute of International Affairs, expressed concerns.

“It’s quite a difficult situation, and we (Japanese) are very much concerned about it,” said Tomoyuki, who emphasized the geopolitical importance of South Korea.

According to him, the Republic of Korea is Japan's most important neighbor in terms of security as well as political power.

“We hope that this political difficulty will be overcome as soon as possible, based upon the determination of the Korean people,” added Tomoyuki.

Musa Inuwa, founding editor of Fennell News, expressed disappointment over South Korea’s political crisis, particularly its impact on the country’s role in global diplomacy.

“It’s very unfortunate," he said underlining South Korea's credentials of democratic principles and its relations with the West.

“It doesn't look or send good signals,” Inuwa said, highlighting that the crisis undermined South Korea’s credibility, especially in Africa, where is seeking to boost political partnerships.

He compared the situation to the political insecurity in parts of Africa, warning that it sends a negative message about South Korea’s diplomatic credentials.

While the martial law declaration was quickly overturned, Inuwa also criticized the involvement of military personnel in the crisis.

President Yoon faced widespread criticism for using the "imperial presidency" to target political opponents, leading many to draw comparisons to past authoritarian leaders. The incident has reignited debates over the dangers of unchecked presidential power and the need for constitutional reforms to safeguard democracy in South Korea.

“We saw in the news a chaotic scene, unfortunately, with military or security personnel interfering, which we see as very unfortunate,” he told The Korea Herald.