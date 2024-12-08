[Photo News] Hana Bank forex contest

Home

    [Latest Updates] Impeachment vote scrapped

    Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position

    President Yoon Suk Yeol says will entrust state affairs to ruling party

    Motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol scrapped

    Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?

    Bill to investigate Kim Keon Hee fails to pass

    [Breaking] Majority of ruling party lawmakers exit after vote on first lady probe

    Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news

    Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association issues statement against NewJeans

    Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party

By Choi Ji-won

Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 13:47

Hana Bank, a major commercial lender in South Korea, held the final round of its 19th annual foreign exchange contest on Friday, aimed at enhancing employee expertise in the forex field. The event capped a seven-month journey that began with a record 8,000 participants in the preliminary round. In the picture, Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul (second row, fifth from left) poses with executives and the top 10 finalists at the bank’s Myeongdong headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Hana Bank)

