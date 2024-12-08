[Photo News] Hana Bank forex contest

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hana Bank forex contestBy Choi Ji-won
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 13:47
Hana Bank, a major commercial lender in South Korea, held the final round of its 19th annual foreign exchange contest on Friday, aimed at enhancing employee expertise in the forex field. The event capped a seven-month journey that began with a record 8,000 participants in the preliminary round. In the picture, Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul (second row, fifth from left) poses with executives and the top 10 finalists at the bank’s Myeongdong headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Hana Bank)
