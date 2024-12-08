US calls for 'full, proper' functioning of democratic processes in South Korea

The United States called for "full and proper" functioning of democratic processes in South Korea, after the country’s parliament on Saturday failed to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his recent declaration of martial law.

Officials from the White House, as cited by Yonhap News Agency, said Washington had closely monitored the Korean National Assembly's opposition-led motion to impeach Yoon, as well as the developments following its failure to get two-thirds of lawmakers to vote on it.

“We call for appropriate democratic procedures to be followed in accordance with the Constitution,” they said. “We will continue to stay in contact with government officials in South Korea to ensure this is upheld.”

“The right to peaceful protest,” according to the officials, “is essential to a healthy democracy and must be respected in all circumstances.”

Mass rallies took place across Seoul on Saturday night. Protesters demanding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered near the National Assembly in Yeouido, while his supporters convened near Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul City Hall in central Seoul.

In regard to the status of the Seoul-Washington alliance, the US stands firm in its commitment to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Pledging to keep the alliance strong, the officials stated that they are prepared to respond to any form of military provocations or threats to South Korea.