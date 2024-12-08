Polarized parliament fails to hold Yoon Suk Yeol responsible

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, bows his head during his appearance at the National Assembly in Seoul after a vote on an impeachment against President Yoon Suk Yeol was scrapped due to a lack of quorum on Dec. 7, Saturday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party faces mounting criticism for its decision to shield President Yoon Seok Yeol from the opposition's move to impeach him by boycotting a parliamentary vote Saturday.

The collective walkout by almost all of the conservative party’s 108 lawmakers contrasts with its participation in another parliamentary vote hours earlier, which effectively thwarted the opposition-led bid to open a special counsel investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Last week’s brief period of martial law, declared by Yoon in a late-night announcement, put South Korea under military rule for six hours until parliament voted to rescind it, with 18 lawmakers of the ruling bloc joining in the move.

Political experts said that the ruling party now faces pressure to justify its response to Yoon’s shocking imposition of martial law and clarify how it will hold him responsible. Han Dong-hoon, the PPP chief, has repeatedly said that Yoon should be suspended from his duties.

Han told reporters after the failed impeachment vote that his party would soon present a roadmap for Yoon’s orderly departure from office, stressing that this approach would provide greater stability than immediate impeachment.

"Until the president steps down, the president will effectively be suspended from his duties, and the prime minister will work in consultation with the party to ensure the seamless management of state affairs," he said. He added that he will also consult with the opposition parties throughout the process.

Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, said, “The ruling party is bound to face the criticism that it is a faction abetting rebellion.”

He warned of severe repercussions for the ruling party over its action to protect the cornered president, who is a member of the party, from impeachment on Saturday.

Opposition parties are fuming over the ruling party’s decision, castigating it for choosing to be a “collaborator in Yoon’s treason” and disregarding the public’s call for Yoon to be held accountable.

Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, declared that the opposition will continue to push for Yoon’s impeachment, stressing the need to hold him accountable for the martial law fiasco.

“The Democratic Party will continue to push for an impeachment vote, every Saturday, if necessary,” the liberal party leader said.

He said, "The PPP collaborated with Yoon’s acts of insurrection that destroyed constitutional order, and it even opposed holding him accountable. It can no longer be considered a democratic party."

After the martial law fiasco, the ruling party has experienced significant internal shifts. Shortly after Yoon declared martial law, party leader Han called it unconstitutional and collaborated with the opposition parties to successfully rescind the measure. On Friday, he said Yoon should be stripped of his responsibilities immediately while falling short of clearly speaking of impeachment.

President Yoon, on Saturday morning, made his first public address since the martial law debacle, offering an apology. He also said he would entrust the running of the country to the ruling party and the government.

Han, on Sunday morning, stressed that Yoon's address amounted to an agreement to step away from his powers and cut his term short. Yoon’s term is set to end on May 9, 2027.

A day earlier, several People Power Party-affiliated mayors and provincial governors, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, issued a joint statement. They urged President Yoon to form an emergency national unity Cabinet led by a responsible prime minister and step back from front-line governance responsibilities.