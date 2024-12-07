Ruling Party floor leader offers to resign

Ruling People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho announced Saturday to step down from his position as the party's floor leader.

The announcement came, during a general meeting of ruling party lawmakers, after the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was scrapped following its failure to pass the Assembly. The impeachment motion required the backing of at least two-thirds of the 300-member Assembly to pass.

Choo was among 105 People Power Party lawmakers who boycotted the vote by exiting the chamber. The ruling party has 108 lawmakers in the 300-member parliament.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea filed a complaint with the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency, accusing Choo of colluding with Yoon in committing treason when the president declared martial law late Tuesday.

The 64-year-old was considered an aide of Yoon within the ruling party, often butting heads with People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon.

Choo, a three-term conservative lawmaker, was elected by his party as floor leader in May this year.

He previously served as the first deputy prime minister and finance minister for the Yoon Suk Yeol administration from May 2022 to December 2023. He is a veteran economist and a seasoned politician.