Chronology of events leading to scrapped impeachment vote

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon is seen engaged in conversations with lawmakers after stepping out of the general assembly meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly on Saturday failed to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol as all but three People Power Party legislators boycotted the vote.

Voting came to a close at 9:20 p.m. with the motion automatically rejected, as the number of lawmakers who cast ballots did not reach the quorum of 200.

Passing a presidential impeachment motion requires the approval of at least two-thirds of all sitting lawmakers, equivalent to 200 votes.

The failed attempt to impeach Yoon came four days after Yoon sparked a political firestorm by declaring emergency martial law late Tuesday night, only to revoke it six hours later under parliamentary pressure.

Here’s a timeline of key events leading up to the failed impeachment attempt, starting with the critical night of the martial law declaration.

Dec. 3

10:23 p.m.

Yoon declares emergency martial law in a televised address.

11:00 p.m.

Martial law takes effect.

Dec. 4

1:04 a.m.

Parliament passes a motion to request Yoon to rescind martial law.

4:40 a.m.

Martial law decree is officially declared lifted, following an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Around 9:30 a.m.

All of Yoon's senior aides including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk offer to resign en masse.

11 a.m.

All Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, offer to resign.

2:40 p.m.

Six opposition parties float a motion to impeach Yoon at the National Assembly.

10 p.m.

The ruling People Power Party says it will vote against the impeachment motion.

Dec. 5

8:30 a.m.

Yoon accepts the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who advised Yoon to declare martial law.

9 a.m.

People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon says he will work to unify the party in order to prevent Yoon’s impeachment.

10 a.m.

Gallup Korea poll puts Yoon's approval rating at 13 percent, down by 6 percentage points from a week before.

Around 11 a.m.

Democratic Party schedules a parliamentary vote on Yoon’s impeachment for 7 p.m. Saturday.

12:40 p.m.

National Assembly votes to impeach the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea and three senior prosecutors over controversies involving the presidential office relocation and alleged irregularities linked to first lady Kim Keon Hee.

2:20 p.m.

Prosecution imposes a travel ban on now-former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Around 6:00 p.m.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung orders prosecutors to open an investigation into alleged insurrection by Yoon.

Dec. 6

9:40 a.m.

Ruling party leader Han says Yoon should be stripped of his powers.

Around 9:40 a.m.

Rep. Cho Kyung-tae becomes the first ruling party lawmaker to openly support Yoon's impeachment.

10:05 a.m.

The Center for Military Human Rights Korea says it has evidence suggesting Yoon is planning a second martial law declaration.

11:00 a.m.

Kwak Jong-geun, commander of the Special Warfare Command, states that he was instructed by now-former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to remove the lawmakers inside the National Assembly when the martial law was taken into effect, an order he deemed illegal and chose not to follow.

Around 11 a.m.

Prosecution says it has formed a special investigation unit to probe Yoon's martial law declaration. The police say they have assigned some 120 investigators to probe the case, separately from the prosecution.

11:30 a.m.

The acting defense minister says that the military would resist any further attempts to impose martial law.

12:20 p.m.

Hong Jang-won, the NIS deputy director, says the president told him to “arrest them (politicians) all” in a phone call made after declaring martial law

Around 2 p.m.

Cho Tae-yong, the head of the National Intelligence Service, states that Yoon did not issue any orders to the agency regarding the arrest of politicians.

Around 2:30 p.m.

Ruling party leader Han meets Yoon at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

3:00 p.m.

Closed-door general meeting of members of the ruling People Power Party begins at the National Assembly at Yeouido, Seoul.

3:20 p.m.

The Constitutional Court announces that a justice has been assigned to evaluate the constitutionality of Yoon's martial law declaration, following a complaint filed by a civic group.

3:21 p.m.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik pledges that the parliament would do everything in its power to safeguard South Korea’s democracy and protect its citizens.

Around 4:30 p.m

Ruling party chief Han says that, at his meeting with Yoon, he didn’t hear anything that would make him reconsider his earlier judgment that Yoon must be stripped of power.

6 p.m.

Near National Assembly Station on Subway Line 9, tens of thousands gather for a candlelight rally demanding Yoon's resignation.

6 p.m.

The National Office of Investigation is reported to have seized the mobile phones of three individuals: Cho Ji-ho, the country's police chief; Kim Bong-sik, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency; and National Assembly chief of security Mok Hyun-tae.

7:30 p.m.

The Democratic Party of Korea states that it intends to move up the vote on impeachment by two hours, rescheduling it for 5 p.m., Saturday.

Dec. 7

Midnight

People Power Party decides to maintain its party position opposing the impeachment motion after a lengthy general meeting.

9:40 a.m.

The National Assembly announces it will re-vote on a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee's corruption and election interference allegations before voting on the impeachment motion for President Yoon at 5 p.m., Saturday.

10 a.m.

In a televised address, Yoon says the declaration of martial law was a result of desperation, and that there will not be a second declaration of martial law. Yoon says he will leave all decisions, including his term, up to his party.

Just after 10 a.m.

People Power Party leader Han tells reporters that Yoon is incapable of performing his regular duties and that his early resignation is inevitable.

10:30 a.m.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung says "the greatest risk to South Korea right now is the president's very existence," adding, "the only solutions are President Yoon's immediate resignation or early removal through impeachment."

10:50 a.m.

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, says if the impeachment motion fails, it will be immediately reintroduced in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

11:00 a.m.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon hold an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister's residence, lasting 80 minutes.

5 p.m.

The National Assembly starts a vote on initiating a special counsel investigation into corruption and election interference allegations against first lady Kim Keon Hee.

5:45 p.m.

The National Assembly falls short of the votes needed to override a presidential veto on a special counsel investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee, with 198 votes in favor and 102 against.

6 p.m.

People Power Party members walk out en masse from the National Assembly main hall.

6:18 p.m.

The voting session to impeach Yoon starts.

9:20 p.m.

The National Assembly fails to vote on the impeachment of Yoon.