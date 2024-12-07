Ahn Cheol-soo says will back impeachment unless Yoon outlines resignation plan

Most Popular
Ahn Cheol-soo says will back impeachment unless Yoon outlines resignation planBy Cho Chung-un
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 15:33
Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a three-time presidential candidate and member of the ruling People Power Party, announced his support for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, breaking from his party's official stance.
As the party reportedly leans toward going against the vote set to be held Saturday afternoon, Ahn urged President Yoon and the party to set a timeline for his resignation and propose a plan for forming a neutral national unity cabinet.
"Now that President Yoon has entrusted his future to the party, it is imperative for the party to clarify the timeline for his resignation and the formation of a neutral national unity cabinet before the vote," he said in a written statement.
"I believe this is a fundamental requirement for achieving an 'orderly resignation' that the public can accept."
Rep. Ahn emphasized that without a clear plan for President Yoon's resignation, public sentiment would likely turn against the ruling party. In the absence of such a plan, he stated he would support the impeachment motion led by the main opposition party.
Ahn's comments came as another ruling party lawmaker, Rep. Cho Kyeong-tae, who had expressed support for the impeachment motion just a day earlier, reversed his stance and pledged to align with the party's official position. Yoon gave an address in the morning, saying he would entrust state affairs to the ruling party for the rest of his term.
