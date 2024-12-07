Biggest labor groups call for Yoon Suk Yeol's 'immediate' impeachment

Members of the the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold a massive rally calling for the resignation and arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Saturday (Yonhap)

Korea’s two largest labor unions sharply criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Saturday morning public address, demanding his immediate impeachment.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the larger union with more than 1 million members, released a statement following the address. It declared, “An apology cannot excuse the crime of rebellion,” and called for Yoon’s immediate impeachment and arrest.

“The president must face legal consequences for treason, and the National Assembly must promptly pass an impeachment motion to ensure political accountability. The people cannot entrust the nation’s leadership to Yoon for even one more day," the KCTU stated.

The smaller Federation of Korean Trade Unions aligned with this position, reaffirming its commitment to push for Yoon’s impeachment and arrest.

The FKTU stated that Yoon "once again" shifted blame onto others in his address. "While he claimed he would not evade legal and political accountability, it is not a matter of choice — he will inevitably face it," the statement read.

The FKTU further criticized that the president had failed to address public demands for his resignation, while effectively trying to instruct the ruling party to block the impeachment process.

Both unions plan to continue their calls for Yoon’s impeachment through multiple protests on Saturday, with some 200,000 participants expected to join candlelight vigils near the National Assembly and the neighboring Yeouido areas throughout the evening. The course of the protests hinges on the outcome of the impeachment vote scheduled for 5 p.m. If the motion is rejected, participants, including the labor unions, plan to march toward the People Power Party's central office in Yeouido.