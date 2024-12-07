President Yoon Suk Yeol's address may have improved his chance of surviving impeachment vote

President Yoon Suk Yeol's first national address after the martial law declaration on Saturday morning looks to improved his chances of surviving an opposition-led impeachment vote later in the day.

In a televised address at 10 a.m., Yoon apologized vowing to never give such orders again.

He also said he would entrust his powers to his party to "stabilize the political situation." It came as he faces a critical juncture on his fate, with a vote on his impeachment at the National Assembly planned at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Following the address, one of Yoon’s ruling People Power Party lawmakers flip-flopped toward keeping him in office for now. This signaled the possibility of a firmer resolution among the party to oppose Yoon's impeachment.

Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae of the ruling People Power Party met reporters after Yoon's address and said he would now vote against Yoon's impeachment. He was the first ruling party lawmaker to openly support the opposition-led effort to remove Yoon from office.

Cho said he decided to go along with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon's decision, which was for the ruling party to vote against the impeachment.

"At any rate, a road map for (Yoon's) early step-down has to be prepared as soon as possible. ... The president did say he will take full legal responsibility (for the martial law), so we should include that part," he said.