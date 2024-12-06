[Herald Interview] Fabrizio Ferrari: From Michelin-starred chef to culinary educator and YouTube star

Fabrizio Ferrari, widely recognized here as a friendly Italian chef who is fluent in Korean, has successfully transitioned from a Michelin-starred restaurateur in Italy to a culinary educator and content creator in Korea. Known as Fabri, he brings his rich culinary expertise to his roles as a professor, YouTuber and chef-owner of Fabri Kitchen, located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Fabri's culinary journey began in 2003 in Lecco, Italy, where he took over the family business at Al Porticciolo 84, a seafood-focused restaurant managed by his parents. Under his guidance, the restaurant proudly held a Michelin star for 15 years.

Reflecting on this period, Fabri described it as both rewarding and challenging.

"Only after 2003 did I start studying in the kitchen seriously. Before that, my role in the restaurant was limited to the dining hall, helping my father temporarily during peak seasons," he shared.

However, what started as a familial obligation soon transformed into a passion.

"Being Michelin-starred is powerful -- you can feel its impact. In Italy, I became well-known in the fine dining community, although not in the mainstream. My goal was to make our little restaurant renowned. I collaborated with magazines, participated in competitions, and sought approval for my work," he said.

Transition to Korea and YouTube Stardom

Fabri’s journey in Korea began unexpectedly, sparked by an invitation to visit the country after winning a culinary competition organized by the Italian Embassy in Seoul. What started as a brief introduction to Korean culture evolved into a life-altering decision.

In 2019, Fabri relocated to Korea permanently, closing Al Porticciolo 84 in 2021 to focus on his career and family in Korea.

Encouraged by the renowned Korean chef and entrepreneur Paik Jong-won, Fabri launched his YouTube channel, Italy Fabrizio. The channel highlights his culinary skills and his exploration of Korean food culture, featuring traditional Italian recipes, Michelin-quality dishes, and mukbang-style food reviews. Fabri’s bilingual content, delivered in both English and Korean, reflects his dedication to engaging with a diverse audience.

"(Paik Jong-won) is like family to me. Our families have become close -- his kids and my daughter are friends. Our relationship has grown beyond work," he said.

Bridging Italian and Korean Cuisines

Fabri remains deeply committed to his identity as a chef. As the owner-chef of Fabri Kitchen, he blends the sophistication of Italian gastronomy with elements inspired by his appreciation for Korean food.

In addition to his restaurant work, Fabri has a passion for culinary education and philosophy, which resonates with both his audience and students. He currently serves as a professor at Chungnam Provincial University in the Department of Hotel Culinary Arts and Bakery. Previously, he taught at Sejong University’s Culinary School and Woosong University’s Global Culinary Arts Department, nurturing a new generation of culinary talent.

"Being a chef and teaching culinary arts is my main role. I want to focus on teaching Korean students new techniques, fine dining concepts and Italian cuisine," he explained.

When asked about advice for aspiring chefs, Fabri emphasized the importance of hard work and creativity.

"Look into the reality of the profession. Chefs are often seen as cool, but to become a true chef, you need creativity and a strong attitude. The road is very hard, and you have to sacrifice a lot of your life, especially in the kitchen," he said.

"But if you’re ready for that and have the motivation, it’s a very rewarding job. I also believe it’s a career that won’t be replaced by AI in the future," he added.