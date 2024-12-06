Home

Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 21:43

Han Kang, the 2024 Nobel laureate in literature, speaks during a press conference at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm on Friday. (Yonhap) Han Kang, the 2024 Nobel laureate in literature, speaks during a press conference at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean author Han Kang, this year's Nobel laureate in literature, expressed her shock Friday over the martial law turmoil in her native country.

"I am following the news in a state of shock," she said during a press conference held in Stockholm, Sweden, to commemorate her win.

"Like many South Koreans, I am deeply shocked over the last few days by the news of a martial law situation unfolding in 2024," she said. (Yonhap)

