Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law news

Nobel Prize winner Han Kang expresses shock over martial law newsBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 21:43
South Korean author Han Kang, this year's Nobel laureate in literature, expressed her shock Friday over the martial law turmoil in her native country.
"I am following the news in a state of shock," she said during a press conference held in Stockholm, Sweden, to commemorate her win.
"Like many South Koreans, I am deeply shocked over the last few days by the news of a martial law situation unfolding in 2024," she said. (Yonhap)
