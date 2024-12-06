Natl. archives agency requests preservation of martial law documents

Members of the main opposition Democratic Party announce their stance at the National Assembly in Seoul in the early hours of Wednesday, shortly after an emergency plenary session passed a resolution urging the president to withdraw a martial law order. (Yonhap)

The state-run archives agency on Friday requested the presidential office and the defense ministry to preserve all documents related to this week's botched martial law declaration.

The National Archives of Korea (NAK) said it has also sent the notice to the interior ministry, the police agency and other related organizations.

In the notice, the NAK, responsible for preserving government documents, called for the thorough preservation of all materials, including Cabinet meeting minutes, instructions sent to government agencies and security camera footage, emphasizing that none of these records should be discarded.

The NAK warned that any unauthorized destruction of documents could result in a prison term of up to seven years or a fine of up to 30 million won ($21,000).

"The decision considered the gravity of the situation and concerns that these documents could be discarded," an NAK official said.