Genesis to debut high-performance GV60 Magma in Middle East next year

From left, the GV80 Coupe Concept, GV60 Magma Concept and G80 EV Magma Concept are displayed at the Genesis Motorsports Premier event held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday (local time).

Genesis is entering the high-performance electric vehicle market with the GV60 Magma, the first model in its newly announced “Magma” lineup. Set to launch in the Middle East next year, this version of the GV60 promises top-tier performance, pushing the boundaries of what the luxury automaker’s electric vehicles can deliver.

Based on the all-electric GV60, the Magma variant has been developed as the flagship performance model for Genesis’ growing lineup. Speaking at a follow-up press conference held in Dubai on Thursday, a day after announcing its entry into motorsports, Choi Sang-won, Genesis’ chief product and strategy officer, described the GV60 Magma as “the pinnacle of performance for our brand.”

While additional models in the Magma lineup are planned, the company has yet to confirm timelines for their release. The next major milestone after the Middle East launch will be the rollout of the GV60 Magma in South Korea.

Starting with the world, not home

Rather than debuting its high-performance vehicles in Korea, Genesis is choosing a different route: proving its capabilities on the global stage first. “We’re starting outside of Korea to create success stories in key international markets, which we can then bring back home,” said Song Min-gyu, global head of Genesis.

“This region is the perfect stage for introducing the Magma lineup and building momentum globally,” he explained.