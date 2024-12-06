Genesis to debut high-performance GV60 Magma in Middle East next year

Most Popular
Genesis to debut high-performance GV60 Magma in Middle East next yearBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 20:29
Genesis is entering the high-performance electric vehicle market with the GV60 Magma, the first model in its newly announced “Magma” lineup. Set to launch in the Middle East next year, this version of the GV60 promises top-tier performance, pushing the boundaries of what the luxury automaker’s electric vehicles can deliver.
Based on the all-electric GV60, the Magma variant has been developed as the flagship performance model for Genesis’ growing lineup. Speaking at a follow-up press conference held in Dubai on Thursday, a day after announcing its entry into motorsports, Choi Sang-won, Genesis’ chief product and strategy officer, described the GV60 Magma as “the pinnacle of performance for our brand.”
While additional models in the Magma lineup are planned, the company has yet to confirm timelines for their release. The next major milestone after the Middle East launch will be the rollout of the GV60 Magma in South Korea.
Starting with the world, not home
Rather than debuting its high-performance vehicles in Korea, Genesis is choosing a different route: proving its capabilities on the global stage first. “We’re starting outside of Korea to create success stories in key international markets, which we can then bring back home,” said Song Min-gyu, global head of Genesis.
“This region is the perfect stage for introducing the Magma lineup and building momentum globally,” he explained.
Racing-inspired design
The Magma lineup is also helping Genesis rethink its approach to design. According to Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of the Hyundai Motor Group and the Genesis brand, the lessons learned from motorsports are influencing the brand’s production vehicles. He pointed to the recently revealed GMR-001 hypercar as a clear example. “When we develop high-performance race cars, it reshapes how we approach design for our entire lineup,” Donckerwolke said. “The DNA of Magma Racing is already filtering into our mass-production models.”
Bespoke customization expands
Genesis also plans to expand its One of One customization program, which allows customers to create highly personalized vehicles. Already available in select Middle Eastern markets, the program has proven popular, but its rollout in South Korea will depend on market demand.
“Because the cost of customization can be limitless, we need to ensure there’s the right appetite for it in Korea,” Song noted.
